Peerplays Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $791,010.89 and $129,469.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02757889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00206218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

