Peercoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $26,754.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.03270560 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,139,170 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, WEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

