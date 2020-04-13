Paxos Standard Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.38 million and $1.11 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, TOKOK, Iquant and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, CoinBene, BCEX, TOKOK, WazirX, P2PB2B, BitMart, Gate.io, Bitrue, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, KuCoin, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Crex24, MXC, CoinEx, Iquant, Coinsuper, BigONE, BW.com, C2CX, Coinall, Coinbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, FCoin, Binance, OKCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.