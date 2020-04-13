Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,175.88 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $35,175.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.02741762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049476 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,506,816 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

