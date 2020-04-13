Passage Bio’s (GFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of GFL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,080. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

