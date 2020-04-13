Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $17.08 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 550,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 225,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 794,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,400 in the last three months.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

