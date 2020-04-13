Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 14,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

