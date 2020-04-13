Parkgene Trading Up 100.8% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $59,173.25 and approximately $41.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.