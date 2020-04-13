Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

