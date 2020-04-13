PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. PAC Global has a total market cap of $843,972.85 and approximately $6,731.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B, YoBit, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.