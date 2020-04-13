P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

