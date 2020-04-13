Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

