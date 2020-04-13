Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $530.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.