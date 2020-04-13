Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.97 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $26.97 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.71 or 0.04268276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,020,155 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

