OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 192,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

