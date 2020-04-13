Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $242,436.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Orbs has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $242,436.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02741912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00219097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029744 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,111,744,441 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

