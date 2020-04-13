OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.