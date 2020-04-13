Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Orange by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

