Opus (OPT) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Opus has a market capitalization of $112,790.69 and approximately $13.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.