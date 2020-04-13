Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Opera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Opera by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

