Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,323.44 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $348,323.44 and $10,476.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.