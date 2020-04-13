Opal (OPAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Opal has a market capitalization of $45,697.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opal has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003886 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Opal

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

