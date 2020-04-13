Opacity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,705.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $970,548.80 and $23,705.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

