Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362,438 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for 1.6% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Olin worth $34,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -162.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

