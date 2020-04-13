Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. 2,347,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

