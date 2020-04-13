Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 23.7% Higher

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rose 23.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 2,565,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 896,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

OIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

