OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded OFS Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of OFS opened at $4.88 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.87%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

