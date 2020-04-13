ODUWA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,600.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $249,241.68 and $52,600.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033019 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055973 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.87 or 0.99433635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

