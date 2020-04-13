OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, Gate.io and OKEx. OAX has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $43,345.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02762483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

