NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

