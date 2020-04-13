NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

