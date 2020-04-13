NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

NVZMY opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

