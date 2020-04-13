NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells $116,870.46 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $116,870.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.99 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.24.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

