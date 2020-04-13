Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,020. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.