Nord/LB Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.71 ($68.27).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €86.50 ($100.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.78. The company has a market cap of $657.40 million and a PE ratio of 61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.