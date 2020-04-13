Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Norbord by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

