Nomura Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $240.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.63.
AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Article: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.