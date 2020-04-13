Nomura Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $240.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.63.

AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

