Noir One Day Trading Volume Reaches $648.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Noir has a market capitalization of $334,431.20 and $648.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,316,632 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

