NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $22.78 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

