NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

NYSE NIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. NIO has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

