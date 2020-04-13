NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.03). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.85.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.