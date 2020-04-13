Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuronetics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

