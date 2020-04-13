Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post sales of $220.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $138.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90 and a beta of 1.31. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,707,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.