Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

NRO opened at $3.60 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

