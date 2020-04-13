Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.22.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $26.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.72. 11,672,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

