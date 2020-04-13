NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.46.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $327.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.07 and its 200 day moving average is $309.85. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,417 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.