Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

