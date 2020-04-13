Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 19.7% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price rose 19.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $6.94, approximately 349,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 128,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

NMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

