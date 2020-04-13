NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $71,597.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,392,135 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, cfinex, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

