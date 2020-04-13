National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $25.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $75,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $22,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 289,269 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

